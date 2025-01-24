Lucknow, January 24: As many as four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a truck collided with their vehicles in Lucknow. The accident occurred on Kisan Path in Lucknow and involved two vehicles and a truck. According to DCP East Shashank Singh, there were nine people in one vehicle, out of whom one person died and four people were there in the other vehicle, out of whom, three died. Jalaun Road Accident: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Car Loses Control, Crashes into Tree in Uttar Pradesh.

"A tragic incident took place on Kisan Path in the BBD police station area, in which two vehicles were involved in an accident. A truck collided with these vehicles. There were about nine people in one vehicle, six of whom were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital, and one of them died. There were four people in the other vehicle, three of whom died. The truck has been taken into custody," DCP East told ANI. Uttar Pradesh Accident: Police Vehicle Overturns Into Drain in Rampur, Woman Constable Dead, 3 Injured

लखनऊ बीबीडी थाना क्षेत्र में हुआ भीषण हादसा। लखनऊ मे किसान पथ पर हुए हादसे में 4 लोगों की हुई मौत 7 लोग गंभीर रूप से हुए घायल टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी की एक कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए घायलों को पुलिस ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल #lucknowpolice pic.twitter.com/gBuXFUiCM3 — सनकी पत्रकार (@pawankumarom93) January 23, 2025

Further details are awaited from the incident. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has directed district administration officials to provide the injured with proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

