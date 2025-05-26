A pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby on the floor of a government-run community health centre (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media today, May 26, highlighting a lapse in healthcare services in the Sonbarsa area. The 12-second clip shows a pregnant woman sitting on the floor, while another woman cleans her newborn. A pair of scissors, seemingly used to cut the umbilical cord, can be seen on the floor near them. As per the report, an internal probe was launched by the Chief Medical Officer, which revealed that no staff members were present at the CHC when the pregnant woman arrived. Ballia Shocker: Woman Found Hanging From Tree With Hands Tied Behind Her Back in UP, Cops Suspect Murder; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby on the Floor of CHC in Ballia

The condition of healthcare in Uttar Pradesh - Pregnant woman delivers on the floor of govt hospital In absence of proper medical aid & healthcare staff, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver on the floor of a govt -run community health centre in Sonbarsa area of UP's Ballia.… pic.twitter.com/UxLQxkfqJ1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)