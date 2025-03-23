A 20-year-old woman, identified as Pooja Chauhan, was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Sunday (March 23), sparking suspicions of murder. Her hands were tied behind her back, and her feet were dangling six feet above the ground, raising doubts about it being a suicide, as per Aaj Tak. SP Omveer Singh stated that Pooja was alone at home, as her parents were in Lucknow for treatment, her brother works in Gujarat, and her married sister lives in Assam. The isolated house had no witnesses. Four teams comprising local police, surveillance officers, and senior officials have been formed to investigate the case from all angles. The postmortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death. Gujarat: 3rd-Year LLB Student Found Dead in National Law University Dorm, Suicide Suspected.

Girl Found Dead in Ballia (Disturbing Visuals)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

