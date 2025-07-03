In the latest development on the fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles, the Delhi government is likely to tweak the vehicle policy. It is learnt that the BJP-led govt is planning to scrap only polluting vehicles and not the "end of life" vehicles. From July 1, Delhi imposed a fuel ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in the national capital. Reacting to the same, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the step was impractical and the BJP did not know how to run the government. Impractical Step, BJP Does Not Know How to Run Govt: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj on No Fuel for End-of-life Vehicles in Delhi.

Delhi Government to Scrap Polluting Vehicles

#BREAKING | Delhi government to tweak vehicle policy, 'end of life' vehicles won't be scrapped, only polluting vehicles will#delhifuelban #Delhi — NDTV (@ndtv) July 3, 2025

