As India celebrates Diwali 2025 with much furore, lamps lit, sweets exchanged, and homes adorned, many are wondering if banks will be open or closed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. As per the RBI’s holiday calendar, banks in at least 11 states will remain closed on October 21 on the occasion of Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Diwali, and Govardhan Pooja. These include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Manipur, among others. The RBI calendar states that banks are in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, and Srinagar. Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed on These Dates in Fourth Week of October Amid Festive Celebrations, Check City-Wise Closures To Avoid Inconvenience.

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on October 21?

