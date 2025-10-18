New Delhi, October 18: As the festive week of Diwali 2025 draws near, banks across several states in India will remain closed on different dates due to Diwali bank holidays and other regional festivals. However, there will not be a nationwide bank closure for three consecutive days. Most closures are state-specific, depending on local customs and celebrations.

The main Diwali bank holiday falls on October 20, 2025, when banks will remain closed in major cities including Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (UT), Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi (NCT), Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja celebrations, according to RBI. This is the primary public holiday marking the celebration of Diwali, observed across much of the country. Bank Holiday on Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj 2025: How Many Days Banks Will Remain Shut in 3rd and 4th Week of October? Know Bank Holiday Dates.

Following this, Govardhan Puja on October 22 will result in bank closures in cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Dehradun. On Bhai Dooj, October 23, banks will be shut in places such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Shimla. Additional closures include October 21 in Mumbai and Nagpur, October 27 and 28 in Patna and Ranchi, and October 31 in Ahmedabad.

In addition to these festival-related bank holidays, regular weekly closures apply on Saturday, October 25 (fourth Saturday) and Sunday, October 26. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Customers relying on in-person services are advised to plan ahead and complete important transactions such as large cash deposits or account-related work before the Diwali holidays begin. While bank branches will be closed, digital banking services, including ATMs, internet banking, UPI, and mobile apps, will continue to function as usual throughout the Diwali 2025 period.

To avoid last-minute inconvenience during the festive rush, ensure your banking needs are met in advance and stay informed about your city’s Diwali bank holiday schedule.

