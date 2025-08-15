India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, and many are wondering whether banks will remain open or shut on Friday, August 15. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks across India will remain closed on August 15. Further, banks will also remain closed in several states on August 16 due to regional holidays on account of Janmashtami. Banks usually remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays, apart from the scheduled national and regional holidays. On bank holidays, customers can use digital banking channels for transactions. Services such as ATMs, UPI payments, internet banking and other online facilities continue to work without interruption, even on scheduled holidays. Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Bank Holiday Today, August 15

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)