Mumbai, July 29: India is set to celebrate Independence Day 2025, also known as Swatantrata Diwas in Hindi, next month. Ahead of Independence Day 2025, there is a rise in queries related to the annual national celebration on Google. While a section of citizens wants to know which day 79th Independence Day shall fall, some are also looking for the date. Is 15th August a bank holiday? Will there be a school holiday on August 15? Will stock markets remain open or shut on August 15? Netizens want to know the answers. If you are also looking these details, LatestLY asnwers all FAQs below.

Independence Day commemorates India's freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. This historic day is marked by patriotic pride, the hoisting of the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi, and cultural events across the country, symbolizing India’s diverse culture and unity. When Is Independence Day 2025? Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day Celebration? Swatantrata Diwas Date, History, Significance & Other Important Details Explained.

When Will India Celebrate Independence Day in 2025? Know Day and Date

India celebrates Independence Day (Swatantrata Diwas) on August 15. In 2025, August 15 falls on Friday.

Is August 15 a Bank Holiday?

Yes, there will be a bank holiday on Friday, August 15, 2025. All banks across the country will remain closed on this day. Online services, however, shall remain operational.

Will Schools Be Closed on August 15 for Independence Day 2025?

Yes, schools and colleges across India will be closed on August 15, 2025, for regular academic activities in observance of 79th Independence Day. As a national and gazetted holiday, this closure applies to all government and most private institutions. However, students are typically required to attend Independence Day celebrations, including flag hoisting and cultural programs, at their schools and colleges in the morning. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Stock Market Holiday: Will Share Markets Remain Open or Shut on August 15?

There will be a stock market holiday on Friday, August 15. Stock markets such as National Stock Exhange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut in observance of Independence Day as well as Parsi New Year.

