In a bizarre wedding drama in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, a woman stormed her husband’s second marriage ceremony, claiming she was his legally wedded wife. The woman, Reshma Sharma, showed photographs, videos, and a marriage registration certificate proving that the groom, Vinay Angad Sharma alias Lovekush, had married her three years ago and that their divorce was not finalised. Chaos erupted during the jaimala ceremony as Reshma confronted Vinay, breaking down in tears while the bride’s family tried to calm her. Shocked by the allegations, the bride refused to continue with the wedding and left the mandap, forcing the wedding procession to return without her. Police intervened promptly, taking both Vinay and Reshma to the Paikoliya police station and pacifying both parties and restoring order. Reshma alleged a nine-year relationship and highlighted ongoing court disputes, stating the second marriage was illegal as no divorce had occurred. Police confirmed that marrying again without legally dissolving the first marriage is invalid and are investigating the matter further. Basti: Elderly Farmer Breaks Down in Long Queue To Procure Fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLA Ajay Singh Claims No Scarcity (Watch Videos).

Woman Gate-Crashes Husband’s Second Wedding in Basti, Police Responds

थाना पैकोलिया पुलिस द्वारा प्रकरण संज्ञान में लेकर दोनों पक्षों को समझा बुझाकर शांति व कानून व्यवस्था कायम कराया गया है। — BASTI POLICE (@bastipolice) November 19, 2025

