A video of an elderly farmer breaking down in a fertiliser queue in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district has gone viral. The video of the farmer breaking down while standing in a long queue to procure fertilisers has prompted an official inquiry. According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the incident occurred at the Gopinathpur cooperative society in Parshurampur block, where Meghnath Gupta, a resident of Nathpur Pandey village, was seen in tears after waiting for hours. Despite official claims of adequate fertiliser supply, farmers continue to queue up from early morning. Basti BJP MLA Ajay Singh also echoed the Agriculture Department's claim, saying there is “no scarcity of fertilisers” and extended an apology to the farmers. "There is no scarcity of fertilisers. And I apologise to the farmers of Basti if they faced inconvenience," he said.

Elderly Farmer Breaks Down in Long Queue To Procure Fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Basti BJP MLA Ajay Singh: There is no scarcity of fertilizers. And I apologise to the farmers of Basti if they faced inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/IEQGCBiI84 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 29, 2025

