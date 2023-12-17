Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the ninth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur, on his martyrdom anniversary on Sunday, December 17. Taking to his official handle X, the latter wrote, “Today, we recall the martyrdom of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, a beacon of courage and strength. His unparalleled sacrifice for freedom and human dignity echoes through time, inspiring humanity to live with integrity and compassion. His teachings, emphasizing unity and righteousness, light our way in the pursuit of brotherhood and peace.” Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Ninth Sikh Guru, Says ‘His Teachings Continue to Motivate Us’.

PM Modi Pays Homage to Guru Teg Bahadur on Martyrdom Day

