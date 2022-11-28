PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Martyrdom day. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day is also observed as Shaheedi Diwas. The sites of his execution and cremation were later converted into Sikh holy places namely Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of Observing Shaheedi Diwas for the Ninth Sikh Guru

Check Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

I pay homage to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the day his martyrdom. He is universally admired for his courage and unwavering commitment to his principles as well as ideals. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to motivate us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2022

