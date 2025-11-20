A woman lost her eye and received serious injuries in a bear attack in the Bironkhal area of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand on Monday, November 17. According to the PTI, forest officials said the incident occurred around 9 am in Jivai village when Lakshmi Devi (42) was cutting grass with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, about 200 metres from the village. As per the environmentalists, "This cold season is the time for Himalayan bears to go into hibernation, but due to less snowfall, their behavior has changed. They are not able to sleep properly and are becoming aggressive." Leopard Attack in Uttarakhand: Big Cat Enters House, Attacks Dog Before Dragging It Away in Udham Singh Nagar (Watch Video).

Bear Attack in Uttarakhand

ये एक पहाड़ी महिला की तस्वीर है। चेहरा पूरी तरह खराब हो चुका है। ये महिला जंगल में गई थी। भालू ने हमला कर दिया। जिंदा बच गई, ये बड़ी बात है। उत्तराखंड राज्य में पिछले कुछ सालों में भालू के हमले बढ़े हैं। 6 साल में भालुओं ने 31 लोगों को मार डाला, 318 लोग घायल हुए। पर्यावरणविद… pic.twitter.com/oiH7Y27baN — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 20, 2025

