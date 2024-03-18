In Bengaluru's Doddanekundi area, a couple from Belagavi, Karnataka, faced harassment and physical assault by a family after parking their car in front of their house, which is an open parking space. The incident, captured on video, shows the family thrashing, abusing and assaulting the couple for parking their car in the open space. Reportedly, the couple had recently moved to the city. As confirmed by DCP Whitefield, an FIR has been registered in the HAL Police Station, and investigations are underway in response to the distressing incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Retired Officer Seeking Sexual Favours Mistakes Transperson To Be Woman, Gets Robbed After Agreeing on Sex-for-Money Deal.

Couple Abused, Assaulted by Family

Your complaint has been forwarded to @halairportps for necessary action in this regard. @dcpwhitefield In case of distress/ emergency situation, dial #Namma 112. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 18, 2024

FIR Registered

On this regard FIR registered in HAL PS and Investigation is going on. — DCP WhiteField (@dcpwhitefield) March 18, 2024

