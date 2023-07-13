In the latest development in the Bengaluru double murder case, a chilling video of the day of the murder has come to light. CCTV footage of the Aeronics Media CEO and MD Murder case is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 2-second video clip shows two of the accused, who allegedly killed company CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36) fleeing from the spot after committing the murder. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested three men, including the main accused Shabarish Aka Jocker Felix a day after the gruesome double murder of two senior executives of a private firm. The Amruthahalli police arrested three people involved in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. Aeronics Media CEO and MD Murder Case: Main Accused Shabarish Aka Jocker Felix Among Three Arrested for Brutally Hacking to Death Vinu Kumar and Phanindra Subramanya in Bengaluru.

CCTV Footage of Murder Accused Fleeing Crime Scene

VIDEO | Bengaluru double-murder: CCTV footage shows two of the accused, who allegedly killed a managing director and a chief executive officer of a company, fleeing spot after committing the crime. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/scntpM5dRP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

