The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches across seven states in the Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. At the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city, Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) detained five men in July on suspicion of being radicalised by T Nasser, a LeT prisoner. Later, one additional individual was apprehended by the agency. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA To Probe Bengaluru Explosion That Injured Several, Say Sources.

NIA Conducts Searches Across Seven States

National Investigation Agency is conducting searches across seven states in the Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case. — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

