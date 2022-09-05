On Monday, a massive traffic jam was seen on the Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging after heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. As per ANI reports, several parts of Bengaluru remained inundated due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Netizens also took to social media to share pictures and videos of Bengaluru Rains. One user said that there was no electricity while another user said that tractors were back out on the roads after rains caused waterlogging in several areas. Posh areas such as Sunny Brooks Layout at Sarjapur road, Outer Ring Road Ecospace, etc reported water logging. A man who got stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road was rescued by local security guards. Soon #BengaluruRains started to trend on Twitter.

Massive Traffic Jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board Junction Road

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KUnF0cuPtR — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

No Electricity in Bengaluru

Bengaluru enthusiasts waking up on a Monday inundated with no electricity pic.twitter.com/86M2Pkz68L — Shushka Bob's Burgers (@bigdeekenergyy) September 5, 2022

Tractors Back on Road After Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluruin Bengaluru

The tractors are back out in #Bengaluru's residential layouts 🚜 This is from the posh Sunny Brooks Layout at Sarjapur road. Is it time for RWAs to consider investing in tractors as a mode of transport arnd the community during rains?#BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/JCIqfOxYJc — Gautam (@gautyou) September 5, 2022

Bengaluru Citizens Share Photos and Videos of Waterlogged Streets

Bengaluru Rains : Outer Ring Road Ecospace on the Maruthi showroom side. Time - 10:50 PM on 4 Sep 2022 pic.twitter.com/UIMiMWy3B1 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 4, 2022

Present situation on ORR near eco space . Very slowing moving traffic from devarabeesanahalli to ibluru . Moving only in single lane . Kindly avoid this stretch pic.twitter.com/I1RhHMQ514 — Kala Krishnaswamy, IPS DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) September 5, 2022

Is This Bangalore? A Local Citizen Asks

