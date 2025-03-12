A shocking case of road rage was reported in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout on Monday, where a cab driver was brutally beaten by a group of 4-5 youths near Jayadeva Hospital. The attack occurred in broad daylight after the driver allegedly refused to give way to the youths, who were on the wrong side of the road. The driver suffered serious injuries to his nose and lips. A video of the incident shows the bloodied driver arguing with two men amid busy traffic. Despite police warnings, road rage incidents continue to rise in the city. Authorities are investigating the matter, and action is expected against the attackers. Bengaluru: Techie Shows Middle Finger to Woman in Road Rage Incident, Arrested After Videos Go Viral.

Bengaluru Road Rage (Disturbing Visuals)

Miscreants are becoming increasingly aggressive, acting as if they are above the law. In a shocking incident near Jayadeva, BTM Layout, a car driver was brutally assaulted simply because he did not give way in wrong side. Such hooliganism in broad daylight raises serious… pic.twitter.com/m9Khb464xx — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) March 10, 2025

