A software professional was arrested for displaying a middle finger at a woman during a road rage incident in Bengaluru. Harsha HB, a resident of Attiguppe and an employee at Manyata Tech Park, was taken into custody on Thursday and later released on station bail. The incident occurred on Chickpet Main Road when the victim, stuck in traffic, was honked at repeatedly by a car behind her. Unable to give way, she was soon overtaken from the left, verbally abused, and shown the middle finger. Feeling humiliated, she recorded the act and posted the video on X, prompting Chamarajpet police to take action. Police are investigating both parties’ statements to understand the provocation. Road Rage at Nelamangala Toll Plaza: Car Driver Grabs Man’s Shirt, Drags Him for 50 Metres After Spat Over ‘Overtaking’ in Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral.

Techie Arrested for Middle Finger Gesture in Road Rage Incident

The #ChamarajpetPolice arrested a man for allegedly making an obscene sign at a woman while driving near #GopalanMall on Wednesday around 4 pm. The victim, #AkshathaRavikumar, a national media panelist for the #IndianYouthCongress, shared a video of the incident on X, which later… pic.twitter.com/EZ7HT0h9zb — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 28, 2025

