A gang of five masked miscreants stole INR 30 lakh from an SBI ATM kiosk near Devanahalli Cross, Bengaluru, in the early hours of Saturday. The robbers, arriving in a Hyundai Creta SUV, sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras and used a gas cutter to break open the ATM between 3:10 AM and 3:20 AM. The bank manager, living in the same building, heard the noise but arrived too late as the gang had already fled. The kiosk, located just 500 meters from Sulibele police station, had no security guard, making it an easy target. Police suspect the thieves used a fake Andhra Pradesh registration plate to mislead investigations. Special teams have been formed to track them. Bengaluru district SP CK Baba visited the spot, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the culprits. Anantpur ATM Theft: Robbers Spray Black Paint To Disable CCTV Cameras at SBI ATM, Flee With INR 29 Lakh (Watch Videos).

