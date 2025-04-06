A shocking case of sexual harassment has emerged from Bengaluru, where a woman was molested by an unidentified man on a deserted street late at night on April 3. The disturbing incident, captured on CCTV, shows the man assaulting the woman from behind while she was walking with a friend in a dimly lit residential colony. As the woman resisted, the attacker fled. The footage has since gone viral, raising serious concerns about women’s safety and inadequate surveillance in isolated areas. Though the victim has not filed a complaint, police have launched an investigation and are analyzing nearby CCTV footage. Officials stated they may register a suo motu case if a formal complaint is not received. Bengaluru Horror: Badminton Coach Rapes Teen Several Times Over 2 Years, Police Find Nude Pictures and Videos of 8 Girls on His Phone.

Bengaluru Woman Molested on Deserted Street

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

