Bengaluru, April 06: Suresh Balaji, a 26-year-old badminton coach from Tamil Nadu, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and possessing nude photos and videos of eight other minors. Balaji worked at a training centre in Hulimavu and exploited his position to target young girls attending coaching sessions.

The case surfaced when the victim, visiting her grandmother after her SSLC exams, mistakenly sent a nude photo to Balaji using her grandmother’s phone. The grandmother discovered the image and informed the girl’s parents, who filed a police complaint. Investigations revealed that Balaji had sexually abused the girl multiple times over two years and taken her nude photos at his residence under the guise of personal coaching. Secunderabad Horror: Bihar Man Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl in AC Coach Toilet of Moving Express Train, Threatened Victim With Assault Video; Arrested.

During his arrest, police confiscated Balaji’s mobile phone and found explicit content involving eight girls aged 13 to 16. Authorities suspect he targeted multiple students from the training centre and threatened them into compliance by leveraging the explicit photos he had taken. Mumbai Shocker: App-Based Cab Driver Rapes Woman Passenger on Multiple Occasions After Befriending Her, Extorts INR 10 Lakh by Blackmailing and Threatening Victim; Booked.

Balaji has been remanded in police custody for eight days as investigators record statements from victims and probe further. Police anticipate more victims may come forward as the investigation progresses.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).