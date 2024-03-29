Jassi Agarwal, a 26-year-old B.Tech graduate from Noida, has been arrested by the HAL police in Bengaluru on charges of stealing 24 laptops, valued at Rs 10 lakh. The thefts reportedly occurred at various paying guest (PG) accommodations and software companies in the city. The arrest was made on March 26, following a complaint lodged by a PG resident about missing valuables. The HAL police used CCTV footage and other evidence to track down Agarwal. According to the police investigation, Agarwal, who previously worked in a private bank, would stay in a PG for a few days. She would seize the opportunity when other tenants went for snack breaks to enter their rooms and steal laptops and other valuables. These stolen items were then sold on the black market in her hometown. Upon returning to Bengaluru, Agarwal would move into another PG and repeat the process. She reportedly ceased her regular employment about a year ago to focus solely on stealing high-end devices. Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera: Thief Breaks In Through Ceiling of Hero Bike Agency in UP’s Kaushambi, Takes Away Rs 50,000 Cash, Laptop and Mobile (Video).

Techie Quits Job, Steals Laptops

A 26-year-old woman in Bengaluru, who was working for a private bank and is an engineering graduate, but a year ago, she left her job to become a full-time thief. She used to steal laptops from other people living in her PG, go back to her hometown in Noida, sell those laptops,… pic.twitter.com/gl9xX47stR — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) March 28, 2024

