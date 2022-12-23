In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a robber committed theft by jumping from the roof of Hero bike agency in Kaushambi. As per reports, the thief stole Rs 50,000 cash, laptop and a mobile phone. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the robber can be seen stealing money and electronic items as his act is caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the agency. After the incident came to light, the police has began a search for the the accused with the help of the CCTV footage. Viral Video: Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Students' Group Over Seats on School Bus in UP’s Jhansi.

Thief Steals Cash and Laptop From UP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)