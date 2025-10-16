A video surfaced on social media showing a traffic cop in Bengaluru repeatedly slapping a biker who was stopped for riding the wrong way near the Silk Board junction. The footage shows the rider arguing with the cop, while other officers step in to calm the situation. Police stated that the confrontation escalated after the biker refused to comply with the traffic violation stop. Following the viral video, the traffic cop has been suspended pending further investigation. ‘Agar Iski Naukri Nahi Gayi…’: Woman Kicks, Abuses Traffic Cop, Tries to Snatch His Body Camera in Bengaluru; FIR Registered After Video of Assault Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Cop Suspended for Slapping Biker in Viral Video

A Bengaluru traffic cop has been suspended for slapping a traffic offender who was stopped for riding one way near the silk board junction. Police say the rider kept arguing with the cop after he was stopped for the violation and things escalated leading to this incident. pic.twitter.com/oANH1oUurl — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Deepak Bopanna), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)