The highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna, has been given to Lal Krishna Advani, the BJP veteran whose Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s propelled the party into national prominence. Hailing the central government's decision, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath wrote in a recent X post, "The decision to award Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani is a move to honour the decades of his service to the nation, commitment for the integrity of the country and setting high standards of morality in political life." Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani: Former Deputy PM and Veteran BJP Leader To Be Conferred Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Yogi Adityanath Hails Decision Confer Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक सदस्य, असंख्य कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रेरणास्रोत एवं पूर्व उपप्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी जी को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किए जाने का निर्णय, उनके सार्वजनिक जीवन में दशकों की सेवा, प्रतिबद्धता और राष्ट्र की अखंडता के प्रति अटूट प्रतिबद्धता तथा… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)