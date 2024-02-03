New Delhi, February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. "One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," Modi said on X. LK Advani To Get Bharat Ratna: Former Deputy PM and Veteran BJP Leader To Be Conferred Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi (See Post)

The prime minister said he is very happy to share that Advani (96) will be conferred the honour. Modi spoke to the BJP's longest serving president, who is credited with crafting the party's rise through the 90s when it came to power for the first time as the head of coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and congratulated him. Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Delighted That Govt Conferred Highest Civilian Award to Jan Nayak'

LK Advani to Be Awarded Bharat Ratna

I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a… pic.twitter.com/Ya78qjJbPK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

Advani's parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary and full of rich insights, Modi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)