Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore shared a video on social media alleging that she was involved in a road accident with a government vehicle near Lodhi Colony in Delhi. In the video, Rathore confronts the driver and accuses him of being drunk. She explains that while returning from Noida, a speeding Nexon car bearing the "Bharat Sarkar" sticker suddenly appeared in front of their cab. Rathore assures her safety but mentions that her companion, Himanshu, suffered a minor knee injury in the incident. Rathore emphasises the importance of making the accident public by sharing the video. Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed, Four Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover.

Neha Singh Rathore Shares Video of Alleged Cab Accident

अभी थोड़ी देर पहले नोएडा से वापस आते समय लोधी कॉलोनी के पास मेरी कैब का एक्सीडेंट हो गया. एक तेज रफ़्तार nexon गाड़ी अचानक हमारी कैब के सामने आ गई. nexon गाड़ी पर भारत सरकार लिखा हुआ था. मैं सुरक्षित हूँ. हिमांशु के घुटने में मामूली चोट लगी है. हम लोग मेरे इंटरव्यू के… pic.twitter.com/WDtgynmOpQ — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)