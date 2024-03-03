The Delhi Police on Sunday, March 3, said that a PCR call was received at PS Badarpur at 00:48 hours wherein the caller informed that an accident occurred between a car and a truck on the Badarpur flyover near a car showroom. Police officials said that seven persons were in the car, out of which three were dead and others were seriously injured. "The car driver lost control and hit the divider, went the opposite way and collided with a truck," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi: Hit by Pickup Vehicle, 45-Years-Old Woman Cyclist Dies Near Safdarjung Hospital.

Car Accident in Delhi

