Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, December 21, met Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader in Bodh Gaya. According to news agency ANI, Nitish Kumar met the Tibetan spiritual leader at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. Pictures of their meeting have also gone viral on social media. Earlier, Nitish Kumar offered prayers at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum in Bodhgaya.

Nitish Kumar Meets Dalai Lama

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. https://t.co/IzcZOAmJq3 pic.twitter.com/8ZWOv0QJy0 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

