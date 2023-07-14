Heavy rainfall in Patna has caused waterlogging on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The downpour resulted in the accumulation of water, creating inconvenience for the officials and visitors. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, one can see authorities working to address the issue and mitigate the impact of the waterlogging caused by the heavy rains. Bihar Assembly Ruckus: Two BJP MLAs Marshalled Out of House for Reportedly Raising Teachers' Posting Issue (Watch Video).

Waterlogging at Bihar Legislative Assembly

#WATCH | Waterlogging on the premises of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna following heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/UuQDI5EyHT — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

