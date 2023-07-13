Two BJP MLAs from Bihar were forcibly removed from the state assembly after they raised concerns regarding posting teachers in the state. The MLAs were marshalled out during the assembly session as they attempted to bring attention to the issue. The footage shared by the news agency ANI shows BJP MLAs resisting the police as they are being dragged out. Bihar Assembly Ruckus Video: BJP MLA Raises Chair Against Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary During Protest.

MLAs Forcibly Removed

#WATCH | Patna | Two Bihar BJP MLAs marshalled out of Bihar Assembly after they reportedly raised the issue of the posting of teachers in the state. pic.twitter.com/B7WjkfokGw — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)