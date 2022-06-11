Ahead of the Presidential Election 2022, JD(U) MP Alok K Suman on Saturday said that if NDA chooses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the Presidential post, we would like it. "He's far-sighted & has a lot of experience, has been running state for 20 years. He would take country on path of development. I think it will be good to bring him to this post," Suman said.

Check tweet:

