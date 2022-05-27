On Friday, RJD leader Misa Bharti filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Patna in the presence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav. Besides Bharti, RJD has picked Dr Faiyaz Ahmad as party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

