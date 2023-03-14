RJD leader Sunil Rai was kidnapped from outside of his office in Bihar’s Chhapra in the wee hours of Tuesday. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to crack the case, said police. The incident took place at around 4:30 am on Tuesday and was caught on CCTV camera. The cops are analysing CCTV footage and interviewing eyewitnesses. Major Singh Dhaliwal, Congress Leader, Shot Dead by Woman in Punjab's Tarn Taran (Watch Video).

Sunil Rai Abducted:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)