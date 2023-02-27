Tarn Taran, February 27: Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead by a woman here on Monday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said the woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed him because of some personal reasons. Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi: Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail of Congress Leader Pawan Khera Till March 3.

The woman fired several shots at the Congress leader near a marriage palace owned by him in Sangwa village in the bordering town of Patti. Two bullets hit him and he died, police said.

Major Singh Dhaliwal Shot Dead by Woman:

Major Singh Dhariwal, Ex-chairman of Patti Market Committee was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Sangwan Village of #TarnTaran. pic.twitter.com/sPkZ1Raiwd — Nikhil (@NikhilCh_) February 27, 2023

Police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, they said. Dhaliwal was the chairman of the Patti market committee during the previous Congress regime.