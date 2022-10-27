In a shocking incident, a man who was on his way to offer namaz was shot dead in broad daylight by miscreants in the broad daylight. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Ratwara village of Samastipur district. Reportedly, the deceased was intercepted by three bike-borne men. A person who tried to save the man also sustained bullet injuries. Bihar Shocker: Dalit Youth Thrashed, Made to Lick Spit Over Relationship With Girl From Different Community in Samastipur, Probe Ordered (Watch Video).

Man on Way To Offer Namaz Shot Dead:

A Muslim man was going to offer Namaz shot dead in broad daylight by miscreants in Samastipur, Bihar. The incident took place in Ratwara in the Kalyanpur police station area of Samastipur district. pic.twitter.com/VD3ip3aEh4 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) October 27, 2022

