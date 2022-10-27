A shocking video has surfaced on the internet where a mob can be seen humiliating a youth in public. The incident happened in Samastipur district of Bihar on October 19, according to reports. Reports said that youth was humiliated over his affair with a girl from different community. People forced him to first spit and lick it five times using his tongue. The Dalit youth is a resident of Mahesari village under the Ujiyarpur police station. According to the local media reports, the youth had taken his bike to her village to drop her off and apparently the mob apprehended him. They thrashed him and forced him to spit and lick. Police have registered a case and ordered a probe after the video of the incident went viral. Video: Youth Brutally Thrashed by Gang in Aurangabad After Argument Over Bursting Firecrackers

Watch Viral Video:

