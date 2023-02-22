A strange incident of snake bite was reported from Bihar's Chapra village. According to Bihar Tak, a woman was bitten by a King Cobra snake while cooking food as it was hiding inside the wood used by her as fuel. Snake biting in Bihar is common, but this woman's brother took the snake and her sister to the hospital. This helped doctors to understand whether is a poisonous snake or not. The hospital staff applied an antidote to kill snake venom, and the patient was relieved. Viral Video: Mating Pythons Crash Through Ceiling in Malaysia.

Man Takes Snake To Treat Sister At Hospital

