A horrifying video of two snakes falling from the ceiling of a house in Malaysia has gone viral on social media. As per report in Newsweek, the shocking incident took place in Malaysia in Southeast Asia. The 28-seconds video clip shows mating pythons crashing through a ceiling in Malaysia. The report also states that the video was first shared on TikTok by a user identified as baju_skoda. The video clip shows members of the Pertahanan Awam, the Malaysia Civil Defense Department, trying to rescue a snake which seems to stuck inside a ceiling of a house. As the video moves further, the two mating pythons crash through the ceiling and fall down all of a sudden. Shocking! Giant Python Attacks Man, Grips His Hand Brutally; Bone-Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Mating Pythons Crash Through Ceiling in Malaysia

Snake gets stuck inside of a ceiling 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/W2mtuP4mbO — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 14, 2023

