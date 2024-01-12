In a significant development in Khagaria, Bihar, a school teacher was arrested for regularly consuming alcohol on school premises. The arrest followed complaints from local villagers about the headmaster’s daily drinking habit. The incident has sparked a wave of reactions, particularly among the students. Upon witnessing the arrest, the children confronted the headmaster, questioning him about the impact of his actions on their lives. Bihar Shocker: ‘Drunk’ BSF Personnel Shoots Toddy Seller After Altercation Over Rs 80 in Siwan, Held.

Teacher Held For Turning Up Drunk At School

