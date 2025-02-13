A wedding event in Bihar took an unexpected turn when a guest publicly applied sindoor (vermillion) on an orchestra dancer’s forehead, symbolizing marriage. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the dancer performing on stage when the man suddenly steps up, expresses his love, and applies sindoor on her forehead. He then drapes a white cloth over her short dress and covers her head in a ‘ghunghat’ (veil), marking their impromptu union. The surprised yet blushing dancer appeared happy with the sudden proposal. The audience and fellow dancers watched in amusement as the couple stood together, smiling. The video has taken social media by storm, with many reacting to the unusual wedding moment that unfolded in front of a live audience. Bihar Shocker: Surrendered Criminal Hides in Women’s Toilet During Medical Checkup in Siwan, Opens Fire While Fleeing.

Bihar Wedding Guest Marries Orchestra Dancer on Stage in Viral Video

सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल हो रहा, मामला बिहार का बताया जा रहा है !! आर्केस्ट्रा डांसर से हुआ प्यार...स्टेज पर चढ़कर युवक ने भर दी मांग !! pic.twitter.com/TRHFkmcwc0 — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) February 13, 2025

