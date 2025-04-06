A wedding in Gadhmalpur, Bijnor, turned chaotic when a dispute erupted during the traditional ‘joota churai’ (shoe-stealing) ritual. The bride’s side demanded INR 50,000, but the groom’s family from Chakrata, Dehradun, offered only INR 5,000. The disagreement escalated, and the bride’s relatives allegedly held the groom, Mohd. Sabir, his father, and others hostage and physically assaulted them. The bride’s side accused the groom’s family of using abusive language, while the groom’s family claimed they were pressured for dowry. A INR 2 lakh cheque was also reportedly involved. The post-nikah farewell was postponed, and the police are now investigating. CO Nitesh Pratap Singh stated that appropriate action will be taken following the inquiry. Basti: 2 Women Brutally Thrash Lawyer Outside Civil Court for Abusing Them Over Phone Call, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Chaos Over Joota-Churai Ritual in Bijnor

