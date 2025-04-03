Chaos broke out at Basti Civil Court on April 3 when a lawyer was publicly assaulted by two women at Gate No. 3. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the altercation stemmed from allegations that the lawyer had verbally abused one of the women over a phone call. Enraged, she confronted him at the court entrance, and the argument soon turned physical when another woman joined in. Eyewitnesses reported that the women aggressively attacked the lawyer, despite attempts by fellow lawyers to intervene. During the scuffle, one woman even pushed a bystander. The lawyer has since filed a legal complaint, urging action from the Bar Association. Basti Police confirmed that the case is under investigation, promising necessary action against the assailants. Kanchipuram: Women Thrash AIADMK Leader M Ponnambalam With Broom, Shoes for Sending Obscene Messages, Video Goes Viral.

Lawyer Assaulted by 2 Women at Basti Civil Court

