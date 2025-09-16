Reacting to the Maharashtra government's approval for bike-taxis in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray today, September 16, said that the state government is "killing" public transport in Mumbai. It must be recalled that the Devendra Fadnavis-led State Transport Authority (STA) has granted approval for provisional licences to the parent firms of app-based taxi aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido for bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and fixed a minimum fare of INR 15 for 1.5 km. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray slammed state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's action of exposing illegal bike taxis in the state by booking a ride on the Rapido app in July. The Shiv Sena UBT leader claimed that the company had sponsored an event for the minister's relative. Aaditya Thackeray also claimed that Mumbai's premier public transport, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), was being "killed" on purpose with fare hike. "Private Bus operators are now flooding the city, while the BEST is being killed by abnormal fare hikes, reduction in bus fleet numbers and sale of bus depots," the post added. Ola, Uber, Rapido Receive Provisional Licences To Operate Bike Taxi Services in Mumbai; Check Fares and Other Details.

BJP Govt Destroying Mumbai's Roads and Traffic and Making Public Transport Inaccessible

Bike Taxis got a provisional license today, to operate in Mumbai and MMR. Now understand this: • State Transport Minister raids illegal bike taxis in July 2025 of a particular company. • The very company that was caught running illegal bike taxis in Mumbai, sponsored an… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aaditya Thackeray). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)