New Delhi, September 16: Ola, Uber, and Rapido are reportedly preparing to roll out their bike taxi services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Major ride-hailing companies have reportedly received provisional licences to operate bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Reports suggest that Maharashtra’s State Transport Authority (STA) has set the minimum fare at INR 15 for the first 1.5 km.

As per a report of PTI, Maharashtra’s State Transport Authority has given provisional licence approvals for bike taxi services. The approvals were granted to the parent companies of app-based taxi platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido for operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The parent companies of the ride-hailing services, which include ANI Technologies Private Limited of Ola, Uber India Systems Private Limited of Uber, and Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited of Rapido, have received approval for their bike taxi services. Bike Taxis in Maharashtra: Bike Taxi Rides To Start at INR 15 for 1.5 Km, Check Details.

Reports suggest that the provisional approvals come with a condition. The companies are required to apply for permanent licences within one month and should comply with all the rules and regulations outlined under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025.

As per multiple reports, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that bike taxi services could start from Tuesday. Companies will have roughly a month to apply for permanent licences by complying with all government regulations. Minister Sarnaik emphasised that passenger safety and legality are top priorities. Operators must have valid permits, commercial driving licences, a PSV badge, and clean criminal records to run the services. Mumbai and Other Maharashtra Cities Set To Get E-Bike Taxis As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Cabinet Gives Nod to Policy, Check Full Details.

Drivers aged between 20 and 50 will also need police verification and must demonstrate good knowledge of local roads to ensure safe and comfortable rides for passengers. As per reports, the transport department has set a minimum fare of INR 15 for the first 1.5 km, with INR 10.27 charged for each additional km.

