BJD MP Manas Mangaraj has taken to Twitter to question the Odisha BJP's stance on YouTuber Kamiya Jani, accusing them of promoting fake news amid the Srimandir temple controversy. Mangaraj calls out Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating, "BJP Govt under PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah has appointed Kamiya Jani to do films on Hindu heritage and temples. She has gone to Chardham and Ayodhya Ram Temple to see Ram Lalla too. And all of you love her for it and posted it on your social media. Now Dharmendra Bhai, please tell us what is your issue with her now. Or it’s simply intolerance to the huge work completion for Sri Mandir that you are unable to bear? Why are you making fake news and trying to insult people’s intelligence?" The controversy erupted after a video featuring Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian at the Srimandir temple went viral, drawing BJP's objection over Jani's alleged promotion of beef consumption. ‘Beef Promoter Allowed Into Jagannath Mandir’: Odisha BJP Demands Arrest of Influencer Kamiya Jani, BJD Leader VK Pandian Amid Row Over Srimandir Video.

BJD MP Manas Mangaraj Calls Out Odisha BJP Over Kamiya Jani Controversy

A few simple questions to Dharmendra Bhai @dpradhanbjp : BJP Govt under Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah , have appointed Kamiya Jani to do films on Hindu heritage and temples. She has gone to Chardham and Ayodhya Ram Temple to see Ram… pic.twitter.com/nZ0wtioBjk — Manas Mangaraj (@manasrmangaraj) December 22, 2023

