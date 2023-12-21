A controversy erupted after a video of social media influencer and Curly Tales founder Kamiya Jani talking to bureaucrat-turned-Biju-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian on Srimandir temple premises in Odisha's Puri went viral on social media. The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised an objection, saying that Kamiya Jani is "known for promoting beef consumption" and was granted access to the revered shrine in Puri. "The sacred sanctity of Puri Srimandir, rich with historical and spiritual heritage, has been shamefully disregarded by VK Pandian, the chairman of 5T, who callously allowed a beef promoter into the revered premises of Jagannath Mandir," Odisha BJP wrote on its official X handle. The controversy even prompted Kamiya Jani to issue a clarification on the matter. The social media influencer, in her Instagram story, said that she has never eaten beef. Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: BJP Chief JP Nadda Leads Protest by Party MPs After Over Rs 3,000 Crore Cash Recovered From Congress Leader’s Premises in IT Raids in Odisha (Watch Videos).

BJP Odisha Launches Attack on BJD

The sacred sanctity of Puri Srimandir, rich with historical and spiritual heritage, has been shamefully disregarded by VK Pandian, the chairman of 5T, who callously allowed a beef promoter into the revered premises of Jagannath Mandir. @bjd_odisha remains indifferent to the… pic.twitter.com/XGmrQVbFp9 — BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) December 21, 2023

