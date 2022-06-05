After the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma on Sunday over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the leader took to Twitter to issue an apology. "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement," Sharma tweeted.

Check Tweet:

BJP leader Nupur Sharma issues an apology; tweets, "I take back my words if they hurt anyone's religious sentiments." pic.twitter.com/yIFc4oKYs5 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

