Several Indian states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, experienced blackouts on Saturday, May 10, just hours after Pakistan reportedly violated a freshly announced ceasefire with India. Cities like Ferozepur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Srinagar, and Udhampur reported blackouts Visuals circulating online shows sudden darkness across affected areas. Ceasefire Violated? Explosions Rock Srinagar Hours After Pakistan’s Agreement, Says Omar Abdullah.

Blackout in Ferozepur

#WATCH | Punjab: A complete blackout has been enforced in Ferozepur (Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/TjkKkLHU1N — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Blackout in Jammu

#WATCH | A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu (Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/kC9CzwlxSI — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Blackout in Jaisalmer and Other Places

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A complete blackout has been enforced in Jaisalmer (Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VwdgLTGyQy — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

#WATCH | J&K: Red streaks seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Srinagar (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/XObqcbiQCe — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

#WATCH | Punjab: A complete blackout has been enforced in Pathankot (Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/z8ovHXi0sT — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

